COVID-19 vaccine event to extend hours after train blocks entrance

Click here for updates on this story
MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- A train has blocked the entrance to the Alabama Cruise Terminal for quite some time. It is finally beginning to move.
Because of this delay, the MCHD COVID-19 Response Team will work beyond the previously announced closing time.
They will provide the second-dose Moderna vaccine to anybody who is in line at 4 p.m.
Today’s second-dose event is for anyone who received the Moderna vaccine from MCHD on March 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10 or 12.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.