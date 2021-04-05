KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Medical experts are raising the alarm about a more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus that’s infecting children in larger numbers than the initial version of the virus.
This comes as kids across the metro are returning to school and vaccine manufacturers are getting closer to offering the vaccine to kids.
On Monday, Kansas City Public Schools got to the final step of bringing kids back to school buildings, as grades 8 and 10-12 returned. No doubt the kids returning to school buildings are excited to be back with their friends, but it’s still not like before. Most metro-area schools still require masks. Some have protective dividers between students.
The past week has brought news both concerning and encouraging – from variants to vaccines.
Pfizer last week said a study of thousands of kids shows the vaccine is safe and effective for kids as young as 12. It’s currently approved for 16 and older. Dana Hawkinson, MD, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at The University of Kansas Health System, said his own daughter asked when she would get it.
“I let my daughter know probably not anytime soon,” said Hawkinson. “We have to, number one, wait for the data, wait for the analysis, wait for the emergency use authorization, and then of course the supply is important as well.”
At the Health System’s daily information session Monday, Dr. Gregory Poland, director of Mayo Clinic’s vaccine research group, weighed in on the connection between the UK variant and kids.
“We’ve seen gradually increasing rates of infection and hospitalization nationwide with younger kids, something we did not see with the original virus,” said Poland.
Experts have attributed that to the spread of variants combined with a return to school activities and classrooms.
What’s commonly known as the UK variant is known in the medical community as the B.1.1.7 variant. It has been discovered in Kansas and Missouri.
“[It] appears to increase viral load by as much as four-fold and appears to be 40%-50% more transmissible,” said Poland.
Hawkinson said early data suggest the current vaccines do provide a positive immune response to several variants, including the B.1.1.7 variant.
Roadblocks to getting kids vaccinated are about more than just government approval and vaccine availability. There’s also the issue of hesitant parents.
A survey done last month by the nonprofit Parents Together showed only 58% of parents or caregivers said they would get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, despite 70% saying they would get vaccinated themselves. The group said the nearly 1,000 surveyed expressed “uncertainty rather than outright opposition” with many saying they want to “wait for more data.”
The nonprofit expressed concern about whether that’s enough for population immunity, what’s commonly called herd immunity.
Asked about the survey last week, David Wild, MD, VP of Performance Improvement at The University of Kansas Health System, said looking at children alone, 58% is not likely enough to prevent endemic spread, but he was more optimistic when applying the survey numbers more broadly.
“In the bigger picture, if 70% of adults, or 75% of adults, are accepting the vaccine and 60% of children, maybe for our overall community that’s enough to have a reasonable benefit,” Wild said.
He cautioned that it’s easy to backslide because the age breakdown of the population is always changing with births and deaths.
Poland had a different perspective on vaccination and herd immunity.
“We know we’re not going to get out of this until we have a level of herd immunity probably north of 85% or so, higher than what we thought it was at the beginning of this pandemic,” he estimated.
He was questioned about the value of immunity from exposure (what’s called virus immunity) versus a vaccine and said vaccine immunity is more long-lasting than virus immunity.
Also Monday, he shared results of research he did with his daughter, licensed mental health counselor Caroline Poland, about best approaches for discussing vaccine hesitancy with people. Their research pointed to the value of listening. You can view that discussion here.
