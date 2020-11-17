LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – A coronavirus outbreak has occurred in a Lee’s Summit nursing home.
Health leaders now say the coronavirus has killed 20 residents at John Knox Village in Lee's Summit since the beginning of the pandemic.
Most of the cases have been in the past five weeks.
Facility leadership says they're frustrated as staff continue to follow strict safety guidelines.
In a statement online they say, "We continue to mourn the loss of those we care so deeply for."
