KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - - Bars are usually packed on the night before Thanksgiving, when people return home and let off steam with friends before hunkering down for a big family meal. This year, bars look much different on what some have termed “Drinksgiving.”
Health and safety officials are concerned about big boozy bashes during the pandemic. The state of Pennsylvania went so far as to ban alcohol sales for that day.
In Kansas City, it’s a night when bars will feel the financial impact of the new mandated 10 p.m. closing time perhaps more significantly than on other nights.
At The Well in Waldo, the college crowd normally wouldn’t arrive until close to that hour. There would be a band and dancing. But that was in the before times.
“It’s just a different time right now, and I understand. People are trying to stay safe,” said Chuck Torres, the general manager of The Well
Their rooftop is now enclosed and decorated as a “Winter Waldoland.” Torres hopes the holiday theme brings a little joy to what’s been a somber year.
But the signature winter cocktails now come with last call at 9:30, and he says it’s clear some customers haven’t yet clued in to the mandated 10 p.m. closing.
“Saturday night at 9:15 we started to fill up again and we pretty much have to tell people, ‘We’re doing last call,’” Torres described.
That was just one night after the new mandate went into effect, but at their sister property in Brookside, Charlie Hooper’s, the general manager said the same thing happened Tuesday night.
At Mike’s Wine and Spirits in Westport, there was a steady stream of foot traffic Wednesday afternoon, but co-owner Andy Doohan said there was no indication early bar closings have translated to big home party purchases.
“We don’t think the business is down a lot or really up a lot,” said Doohan.
The most notable change from last Thanksgiving Eve, he said, is that this year he’s seeing more people making smaller purchases.
“It seems like people are maybe minding the rules and it’s been smaller gatherings, which is hopeful for everybody I think,” Doohan speculated.
He’s grateful to be staying out of the red but feels for his colleagues in the bar business. Mike’s offers a discount at their stores to anyone in the food service industry.
Torres says the good news is that when people do show up late, they have been understanding, so it’s not enforcement they’re struggling with. It’s the disappointment of turning them away.
“Enforcement is not as much of a challenge any longer because I think people understand that for us to stay open, they need to help us by following the mandate,” said Torres. “Just come early, please.”
