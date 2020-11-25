LAWRENCE. KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, November 20, an individual was on one of the Lawrence city buses and later tested positive for COVID-19. The person was on Route 1 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
If you were on the bus at this time, you are asked to contact your primary care physician to determine if you need to be tested. Lawrence Public Transition is working with the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department to follow up with contact tracing protocols. Buses are deep cleaned nightly, and high touch areas are disinfected throughout the day. Windows on each bus are left open for improved ventilation. Passengers are required to wear a mask or face covering while waiting for or riding the bus. Disposable masks are provided as needed.
Lawrence Public Transportation asks you to not ride if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
