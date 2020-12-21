KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The number of new Coronavirus cases is getting to be too much for contact tracers.
Health departments across the country are asking sick people to warn their own friends, families, and co-workers.
Contact tracers say there are just too many positive tests, that it is taking too long before they know about them. Tracers say many people are not cooperating anyway.
