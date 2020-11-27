Monica's turkey dance is one of the greatest "Friends" moments. It's also when Chandler first tells her "I love you."
Courteney Cox, who plays Monica in case you've been in quarantine for over 20 years, took to Instagram to recreate the famous scene.
"I'm feeling so thankful," Cox said, joking that if she sees one more GIF of herself "with a turkey on my head dancing like a f***ing fool, I'm just gonna snap."
She showed a clip of the video, adding, "So anyhow, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy."
Then she put a turkey on her head, complete with sunglasses, and did a 2020 dance for fans from her own kitchen.
A "Friends" reunion will film in 2021 for HBO Max. Cox remembered the last episode of the series in a recent Instagram post, writing, "The Last Supper" before taping "The Last One" on Jan 23, 2004."
