JACKSON COUNTY, MO – A search warrant filed in the investigation into several medical marijuana dispensary burglaries shows Raytown police almost caught thieves in the act during a break-in at a medical marijuana dispensary.
Raytown police were called to a burglary in progress on January 22nd near 350 Highway and Gregory Blvd. When officers, arrived they saw a black Dodge truck filled with boxes. The suspects inside of the truck took off westbound on 350 Highway.
Investigators tried to pull the suspects over, but they refused to stop. According to a search warrant filed in the investigation, officers pursued the vehicle but called off the pursuit when speeds reached approximately 130 miles per hour.
KCTV5 News previously reported Kansas City, Mo police are investigating three medical marijuana dispensary burglaries. According to court records, during one burglary six suspects using three vehicles stole approximately $240,000 worth of marijuana oil, marijuana edibles, and marijuana flower.
Thieves broke into a dispensary near 62nd and Troost. Thieves targeted another dispensary near Bannister and Marion Park Drive and another dispensary near 72nd and Prospect. During one of those break-in thieves stole more than $35,000 in marijuana products.
The state of Missouri has a lengthy list of security requirements for medical marijuana dispensaries. “These dispensaries do have great camera systems, great alarm systems and great protections,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina told KCTV5 News earlier this month. “It is a deterrent, and it is a great investigative tool. Not a matter of if but when detectives will track down people that are responsible.”
Anyone with information about the burglaries can anonymously report tips by calling 816-474-TIPS.
