BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) -- It was a special Mother's Day for one Bridgeport couple.
Bailey Williams and Nazjeir Davis welcomed a brand new baby into the world at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport.
Baby Noelani was born just after midnight Sunday, right on time for Mother's Day.
Hartford Healthcare spokesperson Tina Varona says baby Noelani weighed 5 pounds, 11.7 ounces.
"Happy Mother's Day to everyone, we know the joy!" Bailey and Nazjeir said in a statement.
