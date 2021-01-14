Click here for updates on this story
NEW YORK (WCBS) -- A Staten Island couple is dealing with an eviction moratorium nightmare.
Their tenants allegedly haven’t paid rent in a year and a half, but they can’t kick them out, despite lavish parties and neighbors’ complaints.
Instagram video shows a house party complete with a red carpet leading to the front door. Inside, there’s dancing and karaoke. In another video, Christmas gifts are piled high.
Renters of the 5,000 square foot home appear to be living a lavish lifestyle, but their landlord says they haven’t paid rent in 18 months and can’t evict them.
“It’s insulting to my family,” landlord Michael Mesheriakov told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. “I don’t see any rational person can wrap their brains aroudn how can this family get away with so much for so long.”
Michael and Irina Mesheriakov bought the house on Edgegrove Street on Staten Island in 2007.
To save money while Irina went to medical school, they moved into his parents’ home in 2018 and rented out their house for $4,500 a month to couple Nicodemus Miller and Kim Demetro.
The landlords say Miller and Demetro paid rent for eight months then suddenly stopped in May of 2019.
Neighbors started to complain about noise and garbage.
The Mesheriakovs have another unrelated tenant living in the basement suite in the home who pays her rent on time.
“I’ve been here for three and a half years, and pretty much from the moment they came, just, things started happening. I mean, my mail disappears,” the tenant, who did not want to be identified, said. “They also have loud parties. One of them started at, like, 3 o’clock in the morning.”
The landlords filed an eviction notice with the housing court, and tension escalated.
In one confrontation, Miller claimed the house was his, telling Michael Mesheriakov, “Get out of my house.”
