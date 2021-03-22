Click here for updates on this story
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- TikTok is going crazy over a Pennsylvania home.
A couple converted the former Pennsylvania elementary school into a $2.4 million mansion.
The Mt. Morris estate has four bedrooms and four & 1/2 bathrooms, with 14,000 square feet on an 11-acre lot.
The mansion has an indoor basketball court, an arcade, a home fitness center, and 30-car garage.
While some TikTok-ers think the idea is cool, others are creeped out.
