County starts grant program for hospitality industry

Click here for updates on this story
WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania (WNEP) -- Businesses in the hospitality industry in Luzerne County will be able to get some much-needed cash.
Luzerne County, CAN DO, and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber announced the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) on Thursday.
The program will distribute a total of $3.5 million in grants ranging in size from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses in the county.
"We're seeing our numbers go down, but it's now that our businesses need our help. Luzerne County, northeastern Pennsylvania, has been built on mom-and-pop businesses. Luzerne County, northeastern Pennsylvania, has been built on people working together and community standing together. It is now that they need our help the most," said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.
Businesses in Luzerne County are encouraged to contact their local chamber of commerce for assistance or questions.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.