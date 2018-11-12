KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Country Hill’s Season of Giving started in 2008 by giving away a minivan packed with toys to a single mother in need in our community.
After reading the first submissions and watching how big of an impact their small gift had on the family, Country Hill Motors knew they had to continue the tradition.
With the support of their team, and now with the help of other local businesses, Country Hill's Season of Giving has continued to grow and they have been able to help even more families every year.
Country Hill Motors has now given away more than a dozen minivans, free furnaces, groceries for a year and hosted a home-cooked dinner for families with children staying at Children’s Mercy’s NICU.
If you want to get involved with Country Hill's Season of Giving, they would love the help.
You can nominate a family, donate toys and gifts, or just join them for their Season of Giving Celebration held in their Merriam store located at 6639 E Frontage Rd.
Click here to check out the deserving families and their experiences from Seasons of Givings past.
Nominations begin Nov. 26. Click here for more information.
