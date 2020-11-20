PAOLA, KS (KCTV5) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's new mask mandate allows counties to adopt their own rules. If they don't they'll have to follow state requirements, unless they make a decision to opt out.
So who currently requires a mask? Wyandotte, Johnson, Atchison and Douglas counties already do. Anderson, Linn, Miami and Leavenworth counties do not. On Thursday, the city of Leavenworth did adopt a mask requirement.
The Miami county board of commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss and vote on the issue. The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Administration Building in Paola, KS.
