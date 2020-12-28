Click here for updates on this story
YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) -- The York County Coroner has ruled the 27-year-old woman's death a homicide after the shooting Wednesday.
Update (10:54 p.m.): The York County Coroner's Office identified the 27-year-old woman who died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say Jasmine Barnes of the 600 block of North Pershing Avenue is the victim.
She was found dead after a reported altercation at the house, the coroner said.
Update (9:33 p.m.) York City police are searching for two individuals in connection with the homicide on Wednesday afternoon.
Police are looking for Michael Adams, 47, of Baltimore and Brittany Calloway, 31, of York. Adams is wanted for hindering apprehension and concealing or destroying evidence.
Detectives are looking to question Calloway regarding the events of the homicide.
A woman died after a shooting in York City on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
At approximately 1:28 p.m., York City police responded to the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street for the reports of a shooting.
Police discovered a 27-year-old woman who succumbed to her gunshot wounds. Detectives are investigating the shooting.
