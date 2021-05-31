Click here for updates on this story
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) -- A child who drowned Sunday, May 30, 2021 in west Shreveport has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Raymond L. Johnson Jr., 9, was found at a residence in the 6900 block of Ash Drive at Pepperwood Drive intersection, east of Woolworth Road not far south of where Woolworth meets with West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
He was found around 5:30 p.m. and transported to Willis-Knighton South Hospital, where he perished at 7:21 p.m.
An autopsy has been ordered.
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
