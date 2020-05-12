KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are thousands of healthcare workers in the Kansas City area who go home to their families every night worried that they’re bringing the coronavirus into their homes.
Now, a local pediatrician is working to try and protect them to alleviate at least part of that stress for them and you can help.
Zippers have been around since the 1800s, but now they’re helping in the fight against COVID-19.
"Anybody that takes care of COVID-19 patients. I want your scrub top and we’ll put it in. This is free of charge," pediatrician Maggie Koos said.
Koos is not in direct contact with the virus much but says she couldn’t stand watching the visuals every night on the news of healthcare workers pulling their scrub tops off. So, she found herself a group of people who can sew.
People like Susan Dudak got to work.
“It makes me feel better knowing that somebody else ...somebody else’s life is easier because of this," Dudak said.
“I don’t really care what your role is ... whether you’re the respiratory therapist, the nurse, a physician. If you’re part of the staff that cleans up the room after the COVID-19 patient has been there," Koos said.
Anyone in contact with COVID-19 is eligible.
Koos has already set up scrub collection bins at Children's Mercy and Truman hospitals and hoping to expand.
You wash your scrubs. She picks them up, and then the zippers are sewn on and returned free of charge.
So instead of pulling a scrub up over your face, you can unzip it and drop it to your feet.
Now, Koos says she just needs to get the message out to healthcare workers.
“I’m hoping to get so busy that I need to make another plea for even more people who know how to sew," she said.
Zippers and Scrubs is looking for people willing to help sew, and they also take monetary donations to help buy zippers. For more information, click here.
