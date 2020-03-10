KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Zac Brown Band has postponed their Spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour” due to increasing public health concerns.
The Zac Brown Band was set to perform at the Sprint Center on April 16, 2020.
March 10, 2020
In a tweet, the band said, “the well-being of our fans is always our top priority.”
Fans are asked to retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new date of the concert.
“At this time, our ‘Roar With The Lions’ Summer 2020 tour dates will be performed as planned.”
