Down The Rabbit Hole Tour - Atlanta

Zac Brown with the Zac Brown Band performs during the Down The Rabbit Hole Tour at SunTrust Park on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Atlanta.

 (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Zac Brown Band has postponed their Spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour” due to increasing public health concerns.

The Zac Brown Band was set to perform at the Sprint Center on April 16, 2020.

In a tweet, the band said, “the well-being of our fans is always our top priority.”

Fans are asked to retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new date of the concert.

“At this time, our ‘Roar With The Lions’ Summer 2020 tour dates will be performed as planned.”

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

