FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As many Americans are getting their stimulus check, some are wondering why they’ve been left out of being able to qualify for the aid.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne talked to young Americans who are upset they’re not getting paid,
For 20-year-old Samsen Palcher of KCK, every day now is about working.
“With this coronavirus it’s really impacted us,” he said. “We are putting our education on hold, everything on hold. Paying bills is just what we have to do right now.”
He works as a commission-based freight broker and kitchen worker.
“Out of nowhere, we have no companies wanting to move freight,” he explained.
Plus, his restaurant hours have been cut. So, he’s added on a third job as a DoorDash driver.
All of those daily jobs are essential for him, his girlfriend, and his stepson to get by.
“We were looking forward to both of us getting our checks, but I had a bunch of healthcare issues come up so I needed to be claimed by my dad,” he said.
Palcher is like many young people between the ages of 17 to 24 in the country who won’t see a stimulus check because they’re listed as a dependent on their parents’ taxes.
Those parents also won’t receive the $500 child payment because it’s only for kids under 16.
“I really need the money right now to pay with my car and to get food and necessities,” Palcher said. “We just don’t get it. We don’t get anything.”
It’s the same frustration that’s been expressed by many on social media questioning why.
Some have posted on Twitter and said: “I don’t get a graduation, a job to benefit from waived student loan payments, or a stimulus check... Sheesh.”
Nathan Mauck is an Associate Professor of Finance at UMKC.
“Unemployment has skyrocketed economywide,” he said.
He said many of the jobs impacted are in entertainment, food service, and retail industries. They are jobs commonly done by the age group not seeing the stimulus checks.
“Universities received a certain amount of money and half of that money was geared towards financial aid for students in need,” Mauck said. However, he added that support only helps “students” in that age group.
Some U.S. lawmakers have been pushing to try and get money that will support those young adults who are currently excluded.
KCTV5 News reached out to U.S. Senators on both sides of the state line to get their stance, but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.