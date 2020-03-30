KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - More and more people continue to test positive in the metro for the coronavirus. For some, it feels like a cough, for other's like a young KCK man, it's a fight to survive.
28-year-old Edgar Flores is a husband and father from Kansas City, Kansas. His family says at his young age, he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was really not expecting any of this to happen. Its been really tough, ya know. He's got three little girls that depend on him, so it's kind of hard to tell a 6-year-old that your dads in the hospital,” Francis, a relative of Edgar, said.
Officials said Edgar is sedated and not doing well. His family says, take it as proof, it can happen to anyone.
“If his kidneys continue to reject treatment, they're going to go into dialysis. For him, I have to stay strong. He’s got a feeding tube to him, just trying to get him to stay alive,” Francis said.
Edgar is like so many patients across the country, just a week ago, symptoms began. He went to a clinic and tested negative for the flu.
“They told him he was fine, it was just a cold,” Francis said.
Then doctors said it was pneumonia, but his lungs got worse and worse.
“He was coughing up blood,” Francis said.
Last Wednesday, he ended up in the ER where they learned his fate. Since then, Edgar’s friends, family, and strangers have raised nearly $7,000 to cover medical bills.
“I'm really grateful for it because he doesn't have insurance and that’s going to help him a lot,” Ivy, a relative of Edgar, said.
Now, they want you to do your part and keep you, your family or even a stranger, like Edgar, safe.
“Stay home. That’s the only thing you can do right now, stay home,” Francis said.
