KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Wyandotte County, KS., Johnson County, KS., and Jackson County, MO. all decided Thursday to remove closing time restrictions on bars, restaurants and taverns.
The three jurisdictions join Kansas City, Independence and some counties on the Missouri side.
“We continue to work together as a region to follow the data and take appropriate steps to protect public health," leaders from all three counties said in a joint statement. "Harmonizing our COVID rules regarding bar and restaurant closing times makes life simpler for businesses and residents. We are encouraged by the progress our region is making in fighting the virus, but we also know the fight is not over, and people need to continue to wear masks, social distance, and get vaccinated.”
While the closing time restrictions are removed, some protocols remain in place.
From a news release:
- Restaurants, bars, and taverns must still restrict customer capacity to no more than 50 percent of building capacity.
- During business hours, patrons must remain seated to the greatest extent possible, and all patrons must be masked except when actively eating or drinking.
- Parties of guests (whether indoors or outdoors) are limited to no more than eight people.
- Guest parties must be socially distanced at least six feet apart.
The order goes into effect at midnight on Feb. 26th.
