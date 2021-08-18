KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government Public Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 booster vaccines on Wednesday.
The additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are offered for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and who have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
This follows authorization by the FDA as well as the recommendation of the CDC and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to provide third vaccine doses for immunocompromised individuals.
The expanded Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA does not apply to individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is not enough data at this time to determine if an additional dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.
