WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Wyandotte County will align with Governor Kelly’s Phase 2 reopening plan.
According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Unified Government, Wyandotte County will start Phase 2 of the reopening plan 12:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22.
“I’m pleased that Wyandotte County is continuing to gradually reopen parts of our community and the economy,” stated Mayor/CEO David Alvey of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. “Our public health officials have consistently promoted the safety and health of our community since the outbreak of COVID-19. Their decision to suspend the ReStart WYCO Plan and align with the State of Kansas’ 2 Plan released yesterday was based on data showing that Wyandotte County continues to slow the spread, an effort to provide consistency and uniformity to residents and businesses confused by the current mix of state and local guidelines, and the fact that State prescribed guidelines supersede local authority.”
“However, it’s important to recognize that we have only slowed, not stopped, the spread of this virus,” Mayor Alvey continued. “We must follow through on recommendations to maintain social distancing, wash our hands, and wear masks in public, as these practices will further reduce the threat to public health and our most vulnerable populations, while allowing health officials to relax restrictions on business and personal activities at the most appropriate time.”
According to a release, phase two guidelines include:
- Mass gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited.
- When in public, people should maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and others (not including people who reside together).
- Businesses can open if they can maintain at least six feet of distance between consumers.
- Restaurants or dining establishments can meet this requirement by using physical barriers to present the spread of virus between individual customers or groups of seated customers.
- Casinos (non-tribal) may re-open if they comply with uniform guidelines approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
- Most activities and venues may re-open as long as they can maintain at least six feet of distance between individuals or groups and follow proper cleaning and public health practices.
- Exceptions to the activities and venues re-opening are:
- Outdoor and indoor entertainment venues with a capacity of 2,000 or more people
- Fairs, festivals, carnivals, and parades
- Summer camps
- Public swimming pools
- Bars and nightclubs excluding already operating curbside and carryout services
Residents with questions about the Governor’s Phase 2 should contact 3-1-1 or visit at covid.ks.gov/ad-astra-a-plan-to-reopen-kansas. To learn more about the County’s COVID-19 response and access important FAQs and information, visit wycokck.org/COVID-19.
