KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — A student in Wyandotte County has tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials announced on Tuesday.

The male student attends a private school. He is currently self-isolating in home.

County officials learned of the case Tuesday afternoon.

This is the fourth case in Wyandotte County.

