KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — A student in Wyandotte County has tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials announced on Tuesday.
The male student attends a private school. He is currently self-isolating in home.
County officials learned of the case Tuesday afternoon.
This is the fourth case in Wyandotte County.
This is a developing story Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.