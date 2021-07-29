KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Wyandotte County is one step closer to a mask mandate.
Thursday night, Unified Government Public Health Department leaders presented data to the Board of County Commissioners for a special session. Medical Officer Dr. Allen Greiner, MD, concluded the presentation by recommending they institute a mandate similar to what Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas created on Wednesday.
The recommendation is to mandate masks in public, indoor places, vaccinated or not, and to have the mandate extend for six weeks. Officials noted that case rates and hospitalization numbers in the county are six times what they were in April.
“We think that needs to happen now,” said Greiner about a mandate. “As you saw that number of cases is going up really fast. It's going to keep going up.”
“The reason why we're going for a mask mandate specifically is because we need something very urgently,” said Health Director Juliann Van Liew.
She explained that getting vaccinated is what will eventually stop this, but even if thousands of people got vaccinated tomorrow, their immunity wouldn’t kick in for weeks. Local vaccination numbers aren’t exact because they don’t know who got vaccinated out of state or in the federal pharmacy program, but they are making progress.
“Four months ago, we were ranked 102nd in the state compared to all counties for the vaccination rates,” said Van Liew. “As of yesterday, we ranked 28th.”
She said one big lag in vaccination rate is with young people.
Switch to the number cases in the past 14 days and the inverse appears. People in their 20s stick out as considerably higher than the other age ranges.
“You can see how young people are really getting the virus, and unfortunately spreading the virus,” said Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Erin Corriveau. “We think that this pandemic is now really being driven by young people.”
There was no vote Thursday night, only discussion. Only five commissioners offered thoughts.
Commissioners Christian Ramirez and Dr. Jane Winkler Philbrook spoke strongly in favor of a mandate. Both described a mask mandate as a minor inconvenience, particularly when you consider past restrictions that included additional regulations, such a capacity limits and early closing times, that would not be part of this recommended mandate.
Commissioner Gayle Townsend said she does not want to see a lockdown. She noted she was in support of continuing the mandate back in the spring. She said she would consider it.
Commissioner Tom Burroughs expressed concern about the effectiveness of a mandate. He expressed frustration with those who haven’t been vaccinated and worried about a mandate for all as a sort of punishment for those who did get the vaccine.
Commissioner Mike Kane questioned the value of the local vaccination numbers because they don’t include the residents who were vaccinated out of state or through pharmacies. He said it would be better to highly recommend masks than to mandate them.
Earlier in the day Thursday, North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announced he intends to issue a similar mask mandate but has not yet announced details.
