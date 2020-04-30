Face mask generic
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Wyandotte County Unified Government, the county's stay-at-home order will be extended until May 10. 

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's statewide stay-at-home order expires on May 3 at 11:59 p.m. 

According to the unified government, their stay at home order will pick up where that leaves off and remain in place until May 10 at 11:59 p.m. 

On May 11, Wyandotte County said they might enter the Red Zone of the ReStart WYCO Road to Recovery plan. However, that will only be if the health data and metrics allow for that.

The full ReStart WYCO Road to Recovery plan can be read below.

