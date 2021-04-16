WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS. (KCTV5) -- More clinics are offering up walk-in appointments as we get further into the vaccine rollout process.
The KCK Armory has consistently offered walk-in appointments for weeks.
More than 45,000 people in Wyandotte County are at least partially vaccinated.
Christine Dorantes is one of those residents.
“I’m like, I’ll come right before lunch and maybe I’ll get right in,” Dorantes said. “And I got right in, which is great.”
Dorantes said many people in the KCK community work unpredictable hours that don’t completely align with making and sticking to an appointment time.
“A lot of people work various hours, it’s random,” she said.
This week the Unified Government announced it’s expanding hours to reach even more people who want to pop by.
Starting next week, the KCK Best Buy clinic with open early on Thursdays, starting at 7.
The Kmart location is staying open late on Wednesdays until 5:30 p.m. The Armory will continue to give vaccines on Saturdays for people who can’t get away from working during the week.
Luke Mang is a pastor at a local church. He appreciates the flexibility the walk-in clinic offers his members.
“It’s a great privilege for us,” Mang said.
Dr. Manuel Solano works with the county as a consultant with the community health council, where he is the program director.
“Everyone has a busy life but depending on what you do for a living it’s really hard. When you have a steady income, a steady job and everything is steady you can plan,” Salano said. “Depends on what you do for a living it’s hard for you to plan. You have to take advantage of every free minute you have.”
Solano said the central location of the Armory gives access to many corners of the KCK community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.