WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, a Wyandotte County task force announced that they are increasing the number of COVID-19 pop-up testing sites that will be offered in May.
According to a release from the county's Health Equity Task Force, the first pop-up testing event was held on April 20. So far, about 200 people in the community have been tested via that and other pop-up sites.
Now, multiple drive-thru testing sites have been set up for May. They’ll be held in cooperation with Vibrant Health and Swope Health.
Testing will be free for Wyandotte County residents. Those who want to be tested need to register in advance by calling 913-371-9298 (calls will be answered by Community Health Council of Wyandotte County).
“Testing is provided regardless of a person’s immigration status, health coverage or ability to pay,” the task force said.
“To reach more of our community members, we need to hold testing clinics at locations in peoples’ neighborhoods, at organizations they know and trust,” said Patrick Sallee, CEO of Vibrant Health. “From the race and ethnicity data we have seen for our county, we know that the COVID-19 virus, as well as many chronic health conditions that increase risk with COVID-19, do not impact everyone in our community equally. This means it is especially important for us to make testing more accessible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.