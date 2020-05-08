WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- In what is a relatively expected announcement from Wyandotte County, restrictions put in place due to the pandemic will begin to be loosened on May 11.
This is in line with what the unified government said on May 1 with regard to the ReStart WyCo recovery plan. At that time, they said they might enter the Red Zone of the plan on May 11 if "the health and data metrics allow for that."
Now, starting on May 11, they will enter the Red Zone of the plan and remain in that mode until at least May 25.
A chart is available above showing what will be open and closed in each phase of the reopening plan.
Restaurants and bars will still be pick-up or delivery only. Salons and spans will not be open. Gyms will not be open either.
The release continues on to say the following:
"Examples of loosened restrictions for some sectors are:
- General Population
- Outdoor activities in groups of up to 10 are allowed with social distancing
- Retail
- In-store pickup is allowed with social distancing, but delivery and curbside pickup are encouraged when possible
- Common areas should be adjusted to maintain 6 feet of distance between workers
- Offices
- Employees should be allowed to work from home where possible
- Office space should be adjusted to maintain 6 feet of distance between workers
- Construction
- All construction where workers can easily maintain 6-foot social distancing is allowed
- Mass Sporting Events
- May be held without fans physically attending"
“As we enter the Red Zone, actions like social distancing and excellent personal hygiene will continue to be effective tools to help keep everyone safe. It’s important to understand that just as we can move toward fewer restrictions in our day-to-day activities, if the data shows it’s needed, we may have to return to more restrictions for limited periods of time. Our goal is to re-open our community step-by-step, while not compromising the health of any of our residents,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Greiner.
"Each phase, or zone, of the ReStart WyCo plan will be in place for at least 14 days because the incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days," the press release added.
