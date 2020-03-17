WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to a release, the new cases include one female in her 40s and one female in her 50s.
Both woman were admitted to separate local hospitals, where medical providers in each hospital determined their patient should be tested for COVID-19, in consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE confirmed the positive test results late Monday evening.
Both patients have since been released and are self-isolating at home in accordance with CDC guidelines.
This brings the total number of positive cases Wyandotte has had to three.
