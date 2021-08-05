GENERIC: Unified Government Wyandotte County Kansas City Kansas logo

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- After a contentious public hearing involving several residents speaking out against a mask mandate, the Unified Government Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to reinstate a mask mandate for most public buildings in Kansas City, Kansas.

Commissioners voted in favor of the measure 8-2, but did make one change: They removed schools from the order and will allow school boards to make their own decisions.

Bonner Springs and Edwardsville are also excluded for the order.

The order goes into effect on Aug. 9 an will last until Sept. 16, 2021.

