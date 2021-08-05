KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- After a contentious public hearing involving several residents speaking out against a mask mandate, the Unified Government Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to reinstate a mask mandate for most public buildings in Kansas City, Kansas.
Commissioners voted in favor of the measure 8-2, but did make one change: They removed schools from the order and will allow school boards to make their own decisions.
Bonner Springs and Edwardsville are also excluded for the order.
The order goes into effect on Aug. 9 an will last until Sept. 16, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.