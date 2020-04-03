WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities in Wyandotte County said they are “stepping up” their enforcement of the stay at home order and violators will be subject to a $500 fine.
This starts today and applies to Kansas City, Kansas, too.
Under the order, “residents are required to stop participating in non-essential activities, and non-essential businesses are no longer allowed to continue operations until at least April 19.”
“We know our residents want to be safe, and want their families and neighbors to be safe, so our hope is that all community members will voluntarily follow the Stay at Home Order,” said Mayor David Alvey. “But if it becomes necessary, we will enforce this order in an effort to protect the health of everyone we serve.”
This comes after unified government officials noted a “rapid rise” in COVID-19 cases in the county. They said there has been a 191 percent increase in one week.
The mayor also said that a 64-year-old man who was employed by the Parks and Recreation Department had died from the virus.
“It’s always tragic to lose a member of our community,” said Alvey. “To lose a member of our Unified Government family hits particularly close to home. Our prayers are with his family at this very sad time.”
Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer with the Unified Government, noted a couple clusters of cases as well. At the Riverbend Post Acute Care Center at 7850 Freeman, seventeen patients tested positive for COVID-19 out of 135 residents. Six of the 17 patients are now hospitalized. Two staff members have also tested positive.
“Over the past several weeks, there have also been three clusters of COVID-19 confirmed positives related to religious activities,” the release from the unified government said. “While religious activities are considered exempt from the Kansas Stay-At-Home order, the Health Department strongly encourages those who practice faith to do so remotely.”
The release closes with:
“Residents can report any businesses or individuals whom they believe are not complying with the Stay-At-Home Order by calling the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s special reporting line at (913) 225-4788. The line is staffed from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday. During other hours, calls should be made to the KCKPD non-emergency number, (913) 596-3000. When leaving a message, residents should include their name, a call-back number, the address of the business or individual believed to be non-compliant, a contact name for the business (when possible), and the nature of the perceived violation.”
