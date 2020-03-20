WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Wyandotte County is no longer allowing key exceptions to their rules about people not gathering in groups.
Earlier in the week, restaurants, bars, clubs, and theaters were ordered to closed to prevent the spread of the virus. However, an exceptions was made for weddings, funerals, and faith-based activities.
On Friday, the unified government said those exceptions have been removed.
Public gatherings of more than 10 people are also not allowed.
“Emerging scientific evidence suggests that early rather than late measures to reduce social interactions by the public reduces the spread of COVID-19,” said said Dr. Allen Greiner, the Wyandotte County Public Health Department’s Chief Medical Officer.
“Epidemiological studies from this year’s outbreak and prior pandemics indicate that the total number of cases and deaths can be reduced by closing venues where the public has prolonged close contact with each other,” he said. “These measures are based on that important information.”
“We must be aggressive to combat the spread of COVID-19, or risk much greater rates of infection in the general population,” said Mayor David Alvey. “If we all commit to doing our part to limit transmission, then we should expect to return to normal much sooner. Time will tell how effective these measures will be, but these measures must be taken.”
Exceptions still remain for delivery, pickup, or drive-thru food service. They also apply for governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, and private business operations.
The press release from the unified government said that they will revisit the decision on April 1.
