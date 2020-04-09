KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is once again re-iterating her stance that people should not gather at church this weekend.
Her executive order banning large gatherings was revoked yesterday. That means Kansas churches and other places of worship are allowed to hold in-person service for Easter and Passover. In Missouri, they cannot.
Now, the governor has filed an emergency lawsuit challenging that decision. She is asking the state's supreme court to hold an emergency hearing, too.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar went around the metro to find out how different faiths are navigating this.
Parishioners at Holy Family Catholic Church in North Kansas City will be in the pews for Easter mass on Sunday, in spirit.
Church staff printed out portraits of every family.
Father Phil Egan said, “Being the shepherd that I am, I know where they sit and so I was directing… You know, ‘Oh, over there to the left. Up front, to the back, to the back’ and stuff like that. And so, when people see it, they look for themselves.”
All of this is new for Father Egan. In his 37 years as an ordained priest, he’s never had an Easter mass without a congregation.
“It’s going to be OK,” he said. “This too shall pass, but it’s going to be different. It’s going to be different just like after the crucifixion and resurrection, it was different.”
The church also asked parishioners to record and send in Easter greetings so they can make a video montage, which will make them all feel a little closer together while at home.
“God can find us where God finds us,” Father Egan said.
He said that what’s most important is staying safe and healthy. That sentiment is carried over in the Jewish faith.
“In Judaism, the highest priority is to save a life,” said Rabbi Mark Levin. “We’re not allowed to endanger people.”
Rabbi Levin celebrated the start of Passover on Wednesday night with a Seder table set for two. Like so many others, he and his wife used Zoom to connect with the rest of their family.
All Kansas City area synagogues on both sides of the state line will not hold Sabbath services tomorrow or Saturday. That is despite the fact, that those in Kansas now can after the state legislature struck down Governor Laura Kelly’s order.
Rabbi Levin said, “There’s rights of assembly, there’s rights of worship. So, I would say still we shouldn’t. We should not exercise those rights just because we have the right. It doesn’t mean you have to exercise it. We should not exercise those rights either in the Jewish community or any other part of the community because you’re threatening the community as an entirety.”
They are two faiths with a lot of differences, but both are in agreement that staying home is best during this holy week.
Although most churches in the metro say they will stick with plans for online services, on KCK church still hopes to hold Easter services in person.
The pastor at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church is leaning towards holding Easter services inside their building at 7th and Central Avenue.
It will likely be raining on Easter Sunday, or else they’d gather outside. Either way though, the congregation will gather.
“I have not encouraged our congregation to meet with us,” Pastor Luke Kammrath said. “I’ve simply said, ‘If this is something that you need during this time, we’re going to continue to do this.’”
The pastor leads a congregation of about 50 people.
He has prepared an outdoor church setting since the open air is safer. However, for the 25 or so people who have still attended church for the last month, they’ve met in the building.
“Once people come into church, they find their spot that’s more than 6 feet away from somebody else and then, when we are done, they leave,” he said.
Pastor Kammrath said they leave the doors open so there’s no knob touching. There are no offering plates, hand shaking, or hugging either.
When Governor Kelly announced earlier in the week that religious gatherings would be banned to stop the spread of COVID-19, he was going to follow it.
“I actually agree with Governor Kelly very much about where her intent and heart was coming from,” he said. “She’s doing a wonderful job of trying to protect her citizens. At the same time, I appreciate it being overturned because I don’t want us to potentially face criminal arrests . . . for just practicing our faith in a way that we believe is currently safe according to the CDC guidelines.”
He said his congregation is as traditional as their church building and online services just wouldn’t work for them.
“We don’t want to be stupid and put God to the test, but at the same time we don’t want to totally abandon the essence of who we are as a people,” he said.
So, they’ll celebrate Christ’s resurrection with precaution together.
The church building also has pews upstairs if more people than expected show up and they need more room to keep 6 feet between each family. Also, if the weather turns out to be dry, they will move the services outdoors.
