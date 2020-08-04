KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Worlds of Fun will close for the season following Labor Day Weekend due to on-going uncertainties related to the coronavirus.
Worlds of Fun posted a tweet Tuesday evening around 3:30 p.m. stating they will be closing the park for the season following Labor Day Weekend.
We’ve had to make difficult decisions regarding our operating calendar post-Labor Day due to ongoing uncertainties related to COVID-19. More info here: https://t.co/KxQvfSQpeg pic.twitter.com/FcbVjePaeX— Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) August 4, 2020
Their final day of operation this year will be Monday, September 7th.
Oceans of Fun waterpark will remain closed for the remainder of the season.
