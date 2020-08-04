Worlds of Fun
Maggie Holmes

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Worlds of Fun will close for the season following Labor Day Weekend due to on-going uncertainties related to the coronavirus.

Worlds of Fun posted a tweet Tuesday evening around 3:30 p.m. stating they will be closing the park for the season following Labor Day Weekend.

Their final day of operation this year will be Monday, September 7th.

Oceans of Fun waterpark will remain closed for the remainder of the season.

