ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- The young woman in St. Louis County who was studying in Italy and has coronavirus traveled on an Amtrak train, the company said in a statement.
On Sunday, Amtrak said the woman traveled on an Amtrak 303 train on March 4 that was going from Chicago to St. Louis.
They said they are notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train with her.
They also said that, as a precaution, they have taken the train out of service for "comprehensive cleaning and disinfection."
Additionally, they are working to thoroughly disinfect the Chicago and St. Louis stations.
The governor of Missouri announced that this woman had coronavirus on Saturday night. She is the state's first case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.