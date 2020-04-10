HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Cass County has had its second COVID-19 death and the woman was a resident at Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation.
According to the county health department, the woman in her 80s. She died at a local hospital, not at the nursing home.
Her case was not travel-related and she did have an underlying health condition.
According to the nursing home, six additional people have tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number of active cases associated with that facility up to eight.
The residents who have tested positive are being quarantined in private rooms at the facility.
“We have been working closely with the Cass County Health Department to contain the virus since the first positive case was reported here on April 8,” said Craig Workman, spokesperson for Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation.
“We continue to screen all residents at least twice per day and every employee each time they enter the building for signs of fever, cough or changes in their health status,” Workman said. “In addition, any residents who may have been exposed are being housed in a separate section of our facility. And all residents are being encouraged to remain in their rooms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.