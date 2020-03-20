JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The state of Kansas could run out of coronavirus tests by the end of this weekend, leaving private labs to continue COVID-19 testing in the state for now.
Today, the KDHE Secretary said the state of Kansas has about 300 tests left. They’ve been testing about 150-200 people per day.
However, one woman said her parents were turned away from testing twice.
When Ron and Michelle Brammell boarded a cruise ship in New Orleans in February and traveled to the Bahamas, Mexico, and Honduras, COVID-19 had not yet hit their home state of Kansas.
“About two days after they got back from their cruise, they had a fever, horrible cough,” said their daughter Andrea Brammell. “My mother I could barely understand her speaking. Her voice was really raspy.”
Andrea said her mother’s symptoms briefly improved. “She did go back to work and about a week or so later, she was sick again with a fever,” she said.
“My father has been sick the entire time,” he said. “Horrible cough and fever as well, and I just found out today my uncle who traveled with them has been even worse than them. He hasn’t been tested either.”
While back home in Emporia, Andrea said her parents tried but could not get testing for COVID-19 because they didn’t meet the specific requirements.
She said, “’You can get the test. It’s available.’ That’s not true. I’m living this right now My parents have tried twice and been turned away.”
“You would think telling someone you were on a cruise ship, you have a fever, that you have a cough, that you would be a shoe-in to get tested,” she said.
She also said she worries underlying medical conditions and recent travel put her parent at a higher risk. They are self-isolating at home and taking over-the-counter medications. Her mother wants to be extra cautious because she works in the healthcare field in Kansas.
“They’ve been waiting on masks, gloves, vital stuff to protect not only the staff but patients,” Andrea said.
Kansas health officials say testing needs to be prioritized to the sickest patients who are seriously ill and require admission to the hospital, and that excessive testing would strain resources. Andrea said she understands that.
“We don’t want everybody running out and using up all the tests because they may have a little tingle in their throat,” she said.
Still, she believes more could be done to increase testing availability including in rural areas.
“I just hope our federal government starts helping the state and local authorities ,” she said.
“Once the hospitals have the ability to do the testing, then the pressure is going to be off our state,” said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman. “We have the capacity out there. We just can’t do it all.”
