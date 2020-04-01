INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County Health Department on Wednesday announced the second COVID-19-related death in the eastern part of the county.
The patient was a woman in her 80s.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 71 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Jackson County, with the highest number of cases being seen in people from the ages of 50-59 and 40-49.
Another death was also reported Wednesday in Cass County, the first in that county.
Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that overall in Missouri there have now been over 1,581 cases of the coronavirus and 18 deaths, with the highest concentrations of cases being in and around St. Louis and in and around the Kansas City metro area.
