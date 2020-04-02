KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Officials in Kansas City said a woman in her 70s is the city’s first COVID-19 patient to die.

Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said the patient was admitted to the hospital on March 25 and died Thursday.

City officials said that because she was already in critical condition, the health department could not get progress reports on the status of the disease, her underlying health issues or what she was doing prior to her symptoms presenting.

Doctors noted that another member of her household tested positing for the virus, and health department officials are investigating to determine if others need to be tested and isolated.

“We knew this day was coming and we will have more hard days to come,” Archer said in a release. “We need to take care of one another and take seriously the stay-at-home order.”

The city has had 143 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, including three teenagers and a young child.