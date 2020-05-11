LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) - It may not feel like it, but summer is just around the corner, and the coronavirus pandemic is already putting a damper on all kinds of activities including swimming.
“I grew up going to the pool as a kid every day, so it’s kind of what you think of summer,” Leawood, Kansas resident Caroline Lynn said.
Lynn and her 13-year-old son Charlie are waiting for the day their neighborhood pool opens and say they’re prepared for this year to be different.
“I’ll just keep our distance from other people, and you know, they say it can’t be transmitted in the pool,” Lynn said.
The CDC says at this point, it appears the chemicals used to keep swimming pools clean can also kill the virus, but that’s just when you’re in the water. You can still easily catch it just sitting outside at a crowded pool.
“You have to understand that if you are going out to the pool, if you are going to be exposed to other people, there is a risk just by being out that you can catch the virus,” Doctor A. Gabriel Schifman with Overland Park Regional Medical Center said.
Dr. Schifman says you must practice social distancing at the pool. Space your chairs appropriately, wear a mask if you’re walking around and only let your kids play in the pool with a sibling or parent or someone who lives under the same roof.
Already this year, Prairie Village and Roeland Park have announced pools will not be opening at all. Overland Park and Leawood will be making a decision soon and so will the City of Kansas City, Missouri.
“We hope that they open. I have two girls and they’re like, ‘mom, when is it going to open, when is it gonna open?’” Stilwell resident Jenny Couch said.
Dr. Schifman says there is no right or wrong answer. Just be sure to take precautions if you go.
“Me, personally? I think I would be hesitant to rush back to the public pool. I would rather stay in my own home, turn on the sprinkler system and run through the sprinklers as opposed to exposing my kids to a public pool at this time,” Dr. Schifman said.
Dr. Schifman says if you do decide to go to the pool, be sure to bring your own disinfectant and wipe down the chairs before you use them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.