FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If fans want to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.
However, a representative for Ticketmaster told KCTV5 News on Thursday that the company does not have the power to set policies for safety/entry requirements, which would include vaccines and/or testing protocols.
"That is up to the discretion of the event organizer. We are indeed exploring these options, but it is still only a potential concept. And Ticketmaster will not be able to require such parameters — it would always be up to the event organizer," they said.
Billboard reports fans would be required to either verify through the app they'd been vaccinated or prove they tested negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to event. If you don’t comply, you won’t be allowed into the venue.
Ticketmaster said fans shouldn’t worry about their personal health information being permanently stored or shared.
