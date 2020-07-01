KNOB NOSTER, MO (KCTV) – The Whiteman Air Force Base is now requiring face coverings starting July 3.
According to the Whiteman Air Force Base Facebook page, “face coverings are required to enter Whiteman Air Force Base public facilities. In line with United States Center for Disease Control recommendations, everyone over the age of two will be required to wear a face covering unless a specific exemption has been identified for that facility.”
They say that children under the age of two should not wear a face covering due to choking or suffocation hazards.
Any accompanied minor with a medical condition or special needs that makes wearing a face covering difficult or hazardous is also exempt.
“Children entering and attending the Whiteman AFB CDC or Youth Center. Parents/ caregivers entering these locations must wear face coverings.”
They are also asking that face coverings be worn into the fitness center and can be removed when actively exercising.
