KNOB NOSTER, MO (KCTV) – Whiteman Air Force Base reports their first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The Whiteman Air Force Base posted a tweet stating the case was confirmed Saturday night and that it involves an adult, non-military member.
Late last night, we confirmed that there is now one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Whiteman AFB. We remain at HPCON Bravo. We are actively managing the situation and taking care of the affected family. https://t.co/FK49DMCCnM— 509th Bomb Wing (@Whiteman_AFB) March 22, 2020
Authorities are urging personnel to continue good hygiene and that social distancing is very important.
According to a release, “Team Whiteman leadership is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with our neighbors and community partners. Action is being taken to mitigate further impacts to the base and community. Commanders are committed to keeping the Whiteman AFB community healthy and informed.”
“Team Whiteman will continue to practice social distancing and taking precautions to halt the spread of the virus. The health and safety of our Airmen and their families is paramount -- and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions. How you carry yourself in the coming days and weeks impacts national security. Take this seriously for the sake of the mission, the nation, and our local communities,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, the 509th Bomb Wing commander.
