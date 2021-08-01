KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Data available from public health departments across Kansas City points to increased COVID-19 cases and positivity rates across the metro area.
Thankfully, the same data also pointed to death totals that were a fraction of the numbers that hit the metro hard during the winter.
According to data available on Sunday, some of the key points:
- There were four COVID-19 deaths reported in Wyandotte County, according to data through July 30th.
- In neighboring Johnson County, there were six total deaths. During the peak winter weeks of the pandemic, that was the daily average.
- In Kansas City, Mo., there were six total deaths through the first three months of July.
- Five deaths were reported in Clay County.
- In Douglas County, KS, no deaths were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.