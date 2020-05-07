TRIMBLE, MO (KCTV) -- The challenge of a compromised meat supply chain thanks to COVID-19 keeps getting more complicated. Just today, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced an antitrust investigation into the meatpacking industry. He said it’s become too consolidated and farmers need help.
KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes spoke to a local cattle company about what they’re experiencing here locally.
KC Cattle Company ships their Wagyu beef all across the country. Since the announcement that local grocery stores are putting limits on protein, owner and founder Pat Montgomery said they’re getting an even larger uptick.
“We’re still receiving beef but it’s not enough right now,” Montgomery said. “Things are going really quick. We put new inventory up on the website on Tuesday and we sold out in 30-45 minutes.”
Montgomery’s local cattle business doesn’t rely on big meat packers such as Cargill or JBS. Instead, their meat is processed locally in Trimble, Missouri, by Paradise Locker Meats.
“They’ve really done a good job of staying ahead of COVID-19 and taking care of their employees, providing the proper PPE, making sure they’re doing the right things as a company,” he said.
However, that’s not the case across the country.
“There’s a lot of processors that are taking a hit on the chin with employees coming down with COVID-19,” he said. “The environment in which you work in at a processor is kind of the perfect place to spread that type of virus.”
Senator Hawley said four companies process 85% of all beef in the US. Three of those four process 63% of the nation’s pork.
“The truth is, two or three companies shouldn’t control all of the meat packing in America,” Senator Hawley said. “Two or three companies shouldn’t be able to stifle competition. That’s why we need to have an antitrust investigation.”
As far as how long the issue will go on, it’s hard to say. However, Montgomery is optimistic.
“If we don’t panic and buy the appropriate amount to feed ourselves and our families, then us as distributors and meat processors will be able to catch up sooner than we would if we keep panicking,” he said.
In the meantime, a number of meatpacking plants remain closed around the country.
