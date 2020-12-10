KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Across the metro, people seem to remember the last “normal” activity they did before the pandemic became a reality in their lives.
KCTV5 heard from viewers about when the pandemic began for them, but what will signal its end?
Jane and James Williams
The couple remembers enjoying their carefree vacation in Australia in March. They went shopping the day after their return home from the trip, but the following day businesses began shutting down or reducing hours of operation. The couple says that was when the pandemic started for them and they believe the pandemic will be over when most of the community receives a coronavirus vaccine.
Emma Snyder and Sidd Ajay
Friends Emma Snyder and Sidd Ajay believe the pandemic will be over when people no longer have to wear facemasks. Snyder says she looks forward to not having to think twice before hanging out with a friend for fear they came in close contact with someone who contracted COVID-19.
“Even once the pandemic is over, I think wearing a mask is still going to be a big part of our lives. For me I’m still going to want to wear a mask at least a couple of months after it’s done just to be safe,” said Ajay.
Lydia and Tori Hunter
These sisters believe the end of the pandemic will be marked by the absence of face masks and the moment big crowds can attend gatherings such as concerts.
What will signal the end of the pandemic to you?
