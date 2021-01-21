KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Biden plan for the pandemic is 200 pages total. Vaccine distribution continues to be a problem across the country and also locally. President Biden believes that the plan will help get the country back on course.
President Biden says, "help is on the way."
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is already working right now to set up mass vaccination sites. 100 is the goal across the country.
FEMA will also have a designated point person for every single state. That point person will help individual states work to get more vaccine, work to get people appointments for a vaccine, and work to get clinics set up.
The federal government will also reimburse states who use their national guard to work on Covid related issues. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has already activated the guard for that.
The Defense Production Act will be used to help ramp up supply of the vaccine and also Covid testing. President Biden says this is a national emergency and we need a national plan. He also compared this time in our history to wartime.
"When I say wartime, people kind of look at me like, 'wartime?' Well as I said last night, 400,000 Americans have died. That's more than died in all of WWII. 400,000. This is a wartime undertaking," President Biden said.
Right now supply is being distributed based on population. That is why supply is still a struggle in both states.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that he believes the goal of 100 million doses into arms in 100 days is doable. Fauci said that if people get the vaccine when it is offered, we will return to some sense of normalcy by the fall.
