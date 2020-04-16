KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s Mayor, Quinton Lucas has announced he’s extending the cities stay-at-home order to May 15th. An order that was originally set to expire on April 24th.
In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Lucas said the May 15th date was chosen to get the city past the projected peak in virus cases.
“Whose mother, whose father, whose brother, whose sister do we sacrifice because we opened up too soon. And that’s why these steps are so important for all of us,” Lucas said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Kansas City had 389 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the virus.
But local health officials say the worst is yet to come.
Kansas City is expected to see a spike in cases at the end of April.
“We’re looking for a sustained decline in infections. Not a one day blimp. Not a two day blimp. Somethings that sustained that can tell us that we’re in a position to actually measure that we’re in a much better place than we actually were before,” Lucas said.
In Thursdays press conference, Mayor Lucas and Dr. Archer faced a hard line of questioning when it came to how they made the decision to extend this stay at home order.
They say it all came down to the data.
“In the urban and suburban areas of Missouri, we’re seeing that the data suggests for us we need to continue. And we need to continue because the spike hasn’t occurred yet. And frankly that we need to continue to make sure that we’re looking further out to make sure that people are safe and protected,” Lucas said
According to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, the key to reopen safely is test kits.
He said today the state needs 40,000-50,000 to safely reopen, and right now there are 3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.